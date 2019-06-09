Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan's Secretary Sheetal Jain Dies at 77, Actor Pens Down Emotional Post

Amitabh Bachchan paid tributes to Jain on his blog and remembered him as "a simple man". Besides Bachchan, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also remembered Jain.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan's Secretary Sheetal Jain Dies at 77, Actor Pens Down Emotional Post
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan.
Loading...

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain passed away Saturday morning. He was 77.

Jain had been working with the Bachchan family closely for over 36 years. He had also produced Bachchan and Govinda 1998 starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.As per reports, Jain died in his sleep.

The last rites, which were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday evening, were attended by Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bachchan paid tributes to Jain on his blog and remembered him as "a simple man".

The actor, who helped carry the mortal remains of his close associate along with Abhishek Bachchan, said Jain was the picture of sincerity and honesty."He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years... gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty... today I carried him to his last journey. "Sheetal Jain my manager, secretary through thick and thin, passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in hospital... and flashes of his association through these 40 years, as a member of the family swept by," Bachchan wrote.The Badla star said now there is a "vacuum" in his office and in their family.

Besides Bachchan, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also remembered Jain. "Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr @SrBachchan's secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss," Kher wrote on Twitter.

Bhandarkar tweeted, "Sad to know demise of Sheetal Jain ji. He was a very humble, soft spoken and gracious person. Film industry will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram