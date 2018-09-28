Amitabh Bachchan’s Throwback Photo from Abhishek, Shweta’s Childhood is Pure Gold

That Amitabh Bachchan is a family man is no secret. The 75-year-old often takes to social media to share little snippets of his famous family and celebrate their many achievements.Adding to the tradition of throwback Thursdays, the Brahmastra actor shared a childhood image of his children — daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan — on Instagram yesterday.The black-and-white image, which looks like it was taken at a beach, has the kid siblings eating ice cream sitting on a roadside stall. In the image, baby Shweta is sporting a cute swimsuit and Abhishek a sleeveless tee and shorts.“When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’, you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today,” Big B captioned the photo.Amitabh here is talking about Shweta’s upcoming debut novel Paradise Towers, her recently-launched fashion label MxS, and Abhishek’s latest film Manmarziyaan, in which he starred alongside actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.Incidentally, Shweta had shared the same photo on September 5, captioning it “We take our desserts seriously."On the professional front, Amitabh will next be seen as Khudabaksh in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan.Slated to release on November 8, it marks his first-ever collaboration with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.