Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Pic with Brahmastra Co-star Ranbir Kapoor Brews Bollywood Nostalgia

Amitabh Bachchan, who is teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, took to Instagram to share a collage of two photos featuring one alongside Ranbir and another with late actor Shashi Kapoor and a young Ranbir.

The image posted by Bachchan that shows the young Ranbir is actually from the sets of the 1990 classic Ajooba when the two veteran actors were filming. The actor captioned the post, "THEN and NOW" before going on to write, “The wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi ... 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while (sic).”

Prior to this post, Bachchan shared a behind-the-scenes still from Brahmastra sets on the photo-sharing platform that show him and Ranbir gearing up for the shoot of a segment which will show them together in the film.

The two actors can be seen walking around in one of the pictures while they seemingly have a conversation, and in another one they are seated on the sets, possibly waiting for their shot to roll.

In his posts, Bachchan praised co-star Ranbir saying that he has enormous talent as he even called him one of his favourites.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva while Alia Bhatt will be playing Isha. The film also stars South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens on December 4.

