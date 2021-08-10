Amitabh Bachchan’s Tribute To Olympics Gold-Medalist Neeraj Chopra is Heartwarming

The whole country is currently basking in the pride of Neeraj Chopra bringing the gold medal home from Tokyo Olympics — so is Amitabh Bachchan. Chopra won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw category — with his winning throw of 87.58 metres. The 78-year-old veteran actor applauded Chopra in the most adorable way possible, on Tuesday. Bachchan shared an animation video on his Instagram profile, where Chopra-impersonated cartoon character can be seen throwing his javelin, much like the athlete did at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The video then shows that the javelin turns into the Indian flag insinuating that Chopra drove our country to victory and made us proud. The video plays with the instrumental theme of our National Anthem in the background. Bachchan accompanied the video with this caption in Hindi,“Ek sine ne 130 crore seene chaude kar diye aur Bharatiya Olympics team ne viswa bhar mein, desh ka jhanda gaad diya.” The caption loosely translates to 'One person made a population of 130 crores proud. Indian Olympics team has brighten India’s name in the global forum.'

Chopra recently made headlines when a video of his old interview with the Quint resurfaced online after his massive win at the Olympics this year. In the video, Chopra can be seen referring to actor's names to play his character, if Bollywood ever plans to make a biopic on his life. Fresh after his win at the Asian Games of 2018, Chopra mentioned that he likes Randeep Hooda, as the athlete also belongs from Haryana.

He had also said Akshay Kumar could play him in his biopic. In response, the superstar told News18, ““He is a very good looking guy. If anyone can do my biopic it is Neeraj Chopra." He also reacted to memes which surfaced online after Neeraj’s which said that Akshay has already started practicing for his biopic. “People started saying, ‘Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra’s biopic)’. I found that very funny. It is a photograph from a song of my debut film Saugandh," Akshay said.

