Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Changed to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's

The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Changed to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Monday night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group.

The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Police told PTI that they have informed the cyber unit and the matter is being investigated.

The cover photo of Bachchan's account, which was subsequently deleted, showed the promo picture of the group with an eagle in flight.

"This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Army," read the first tweet after the cyber attack, which occurred around 11.40 pm on Monday.

Minutes later another tweet followed on Muslims in India.

The group also tweeted the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

"We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about *hacked* Twitter account of @SrBachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the Mumbai Police spokesperson told PTI.

The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.

The Twitter account was seemed to have been restored within half-an-hour.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram