Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai Co-star Anupam Kher Gives Him Backrub On KBC Sets; See Neena Gupta's Reaction

Uunchai actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta reunited with co-actor Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14! In a new promo of the show, Big B along with the group is seen walking on stage in style. The veteran actors will be seen having some fun together in the promo video that the channel shared.

In a new promo posted on Sony TV’s official Instagram page, Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming his pals to his game show. The actors can be seen having lighthearted discussions as Boman Irani says, “Let’s enjoy.” In another scene, Big B exclaims “haaye Anupam” while Anupam Kher massages him. Neena Gupta after seeing this can be seen giggling. In the second half of the promo, the actors are seen getting emotional, however, the reason behind it will only be revealed in the upcoming episode of KBC 14.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The promo of KBC 14 is all things interesting and makes the fans curious to watch the conversations between their favourite actors.

Meanwhile speaking of Uunchai, the makers have earlier dropped an intriguing trailer of the film. It begins with a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa’s friendship. While Danny mentions how they should climb Mount Everest together, the other three decided not to, considering their age. However, soon Danny passes away which makes his friends realise that they should immerse his ashes at the Everest base camp. What follows is a tale of hardwork and loyal friendship!

The film was announced by Parineeti Chopra on Big B’s 79th Birthday in October last year. Back then, the actress took to her social media handle, dropped BTS pictures and wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic).”

Besides Big B, Kher and Irani, Uunchai will also feature Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. The film has been extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here