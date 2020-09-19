Truth About Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Pic Revealed, Anurag Kashyap Claims Ravi Kishan Used Weed

Recently, an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan shaking hands with a person went viral on social media. Twitterati started claiming that the person seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the picture was underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. However, Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan responded to the Twitter user, clarifying that "this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.”

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan Is Not with Any 'Underworld Don' But With Ex-Maha CM In Viral Pic

In another news, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has a problem with actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan’s "self-righteous" stand on drug use when the Bhojpuri star himself allegedly used to smoke weed. Though Kashyap adds he doesn't judge Ravi for "smoking up".

Read more: Ravi Kishan Has Used Weed for Longest Period of Time and Everybody Knows It: Anurag Kashyap

Elsewhere, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane opened up about how their love story began, during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple revealed they had met through their mutual friend, actress Rajeshwari Sachdeva, at the premiere of director Hansal Mehta's debut film, Jayate.

Read more: On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ashutosh Rana Reveals He Confessed His Feelings for Renuka Shahane with a Poem

Meanwhile, the news of Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's reunion has got their fans super excited. Fawad is coming back with a new show Our Guess Tonight on 23 News, where he will be seen talking to Fahad Mustafa and Sanam Saeed online.

Read more: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Reunion Gets Zindagi Gulzar Hai Fans Super Excited

Alankrita Shrivastava's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare dropped on Netflix on Friday. "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare's intention of being a working-class heroines’ story is quite apparent and has nice dimensions too, but there are way too many sub-plots going on for a 124-minute film," writes News18's Rohit Vats in his review.

Read more: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: This Working Class Heroines' Story Hits At Right Spots

