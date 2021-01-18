Amitabh Bachchan's Voice Removed from Caller Tune on COVID-19 Awareness: HC Told

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal. The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh by the petitioner who said that with the removal of the actor's voice from the caller tune his plea has become infructuous.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed. The petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

Meanwhile, as India kickstarted world’s largest vaccination drive against coronavirus over the weekend, Bachchan said he is hopeful that the country will become COVID-19 free. The 78-year-old actor on Sunday said people of India will eliminate coronavirus from the country like polio.

“It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND,” Bachchan, who was the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India, posted on Twitter.

T 3785 -It was a proud moment when we made India polio free ; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive@MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdriveJAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2021

The “Gulabo Sitabo” star fronted UNICEF’s campaign till the country became polio free in 2014.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.