Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan Send Congratulatory Flowers to National Awardees Vicky, Ayushmann

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have sent a personalised hand-written note along with flowers to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on their winning National Awards.

Vicky took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture of the flowers and the note, which read, "A most deserving National Award... May more follow in time. Keep up the good work."

He captioned the image, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am".

Ayushmann tweeted in Hindi along with the image of the note, "When you get a letter of appreciation from this generation's megastar, it is no less than a National Award. Thank you Amitabh sir and Jaya ma'am."

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

Notably, Ayushmann and Vicky shared the best actor National Award this year for their performance in the films Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively.

The Vicky Donor actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming directorial Gulabo Sitabo.

