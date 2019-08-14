Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan Send Congratulatory Flowers to National Awardees Vicky, Ayushmann
Ayushmann and Vicky shared the best actor National Award this year for their performance in the films Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively.
Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Images: Their official Instagram accounts)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have sent a personalised hand-written note along with flowers to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on their winning National Awards.
Vicky took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture of the flowers and the note, which read, "A most deserving National Award... May more follow in time. Keep up the good work."
He captioned the image, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am".
Ayushmann tweeted in Hindi along with the image of the note, "When you get a letter of appreciation from this generation's megastar, it is no less than a National Award. Thank you Amitabh sir and Jaya ma'am."
इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019
Notably, Ayushmann and Vicky shared the best actor National Award this year for their performance in the films Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively.
The Vicky Donor actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming directorial Gulabo Sitabo.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Cleared By CBFC with No Cuts
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
- Indian Players Request AITA to Seek Neutral Venue for Davis Cup Tie vs Pakistan
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store