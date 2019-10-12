Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan Talk About Parenting in This Throwback Interview

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday. An old interview of the veteran actor, dating almost three decades back recently surfaced on the internet where he took questions with wife Jaya Bachchan by his side.

The interviewer asked them, mostly Amitabh Bachchan, various questions and parenting was one of them. Asking Jaya if she planned to make a comeback into movies since she had been away from the screen raising kids, the actress shyly replied, "I have to raise three kids."

While the interviewer pressed her to clarify by 3, Amitabh Bachchan jumped in to say that he was the third one.

Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973. Their kids Shweta and Abhishek were seven and nine years old kids respectively, Big B later revealed.

The Piku actor had also confessed to being unable to spend time with his kids. "It’s embarrassing that I haven't been able to give my kids the time I want to. This age are very formative." Amitabh confessed to being more focussed on the career at the time but also said that he does try to not stay away from them for a long time.

As seen in the video wife Jaya too jumps in to support her husband and said, "I see Amit spends a lot of time with the kids which is even reflective in their behaviours because most of their mannerisms seem to be influenced by their father."

A Throwback picture of Amitabh with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan with mother Teji Bachchan is also seen in the video, with Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in it. The picture was taken from their performance of the play Othello in Delhi, Amitabh shared.

