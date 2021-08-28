Amitah Bachchan Faces Water Troubles at Home

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to sharelife’s updates with his fans. The actor, who maintains a regular online diary on Tumbler, keeps sharing his whereabouts, shoot details, film promotions and his thoughts and poetry, on his blog. Time and again, the veteran actor keeps proving that he is just like us, living a normal life, facing normal issues and wading through life like an ordinary person. Big B’s latest film with Rumy Jafry released on Friday, and the actor is busy with the promotions of the same.

He is also currently featuring as the host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). However, he had an issue at home and that got him delayed to be on the KBC sets. Big B woke up at 6 in the morning only to realise that the house does not have water. He wrote on his blog that he only has a limit of five minutes, and if the water issue doesn’t get resolved, he will have to start his day and eventually get ready in his vanity van. Sharing this little morning trouble, Big B also apologised to his fans for including them in his personal affairs. But as long as it gives us glimpses of the star’s normal life behind the blitz and glamour of the silver screen, we are not complaining.

Big B is having a trying day in terms more than one. His film Chehre didn't see a release in all the states. Considering the protocols adopted by various states to curb the rampant spread of the COVID-19 virus, states like Maharashtra has stalled the opening of theatres. So, Big B needs to wait for the protocols to be in their favour.

He wrapped his blog with a picture of himself, curled up in a blanket and working on his laptop.

Chehre, written and directed by Rumy, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. This film also has an element of surpise in its climax – an 8-minute-long monologue by Big B on women safety.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here