Amitosh Nagpal Wins REEL Movie Award For Best Dialogues: Here Are Our Favorite Lines From His film Hindi Medium
Hindi Medium has a few profound moments where Nagpal hits the nail on its head with his simple yet stirring words; there are many memorable dialogues in the film but here is a list of our favorite ten
Amitosh Nagpal receives the REEL award for Best Dialogues
Amitosh Nagpal won the Best Dialogues award for his film Hindi Medium at REEL Movie Awards tonight. Hindi Medium features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar as desperate parents who would go to any length to make sure that their kid gets through a top English medium school in Delhi. They take extreme and, sometimes, even comical measures in the process and discover many loopholes in the modern education system.
The film is a satire on India's obsession with the English language and how it automatically represents a better social standing and higher status. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium comes alive with Nagpal's humorous and witty dialogues. The film also has a few profound moments where Nagpal hits the nail on its head with his simple yet stirring words. There are many memorable dialogues in the film but here is a list of our favorite ten:
1. My life is Hindi, but my wife is English
2. Yaar yeh five-star hotel hai ki school hai?
(Yaar, is this a five-star hotel or a school?)
3. Iss desh mein angrezi zaban nahi hai, class hai Raj! Aur iss class mein ghusne ke liye ek aache school mein padhne ke alawa koi raasta nahi hai
(In this country English is not just a language, it represents a class and to be a part of that class, there is no other way but to get an education from a good school)
4. Today god promise I speak English because English is India and India is English.
5. Arre Customer toh god hi hota hai, lekin biwi na mata rani hoti hai.
(Customer is just god while the wife is the queen goddess)
6. Life mein na sirf achcha khana peena hi sab nahi hota. Sarkari school mein jayegi toh kuch nahi seekh payegi, bechari badi hoke har jagah baat karne mein daregi. Koi angrezi mein baat karega toh uski ruh kaap jayegi. Fit nahi ho payegi society mein, toh lonely aur depressed ho jayegi, aur agar usne drugs lena shuru kar diya toh?
(It's not enough to just do well in life. If she goes to a government school she will never learn anything. She will be scared to speak to anyone. She will be terrified when someone speaks to her in English. She will be a misfit in the society, she will become lonely and depressed and what if she starts doing drugs because of this?)
7. Bachcho ko bhi na sahi time pe beizzati karni hai
(Kids always embarrass you at the right moment).
8. Dekh Mitho,maine zindagi bhar ek achcha husband banne ki koshish ki hai, lekin agar banda achcha insaan nahi hai na, toh na woh achcha pati ho sakta hai, na woh achcha baap ho sakta hai.
(All my life I have tried to be a good husband, but if a man is not a good human being he can neither be a good husband nor a good father.)
9. Poverty introduce kyu karni hai ji, woh toh apne desh mein khud hi ho jati hai.
(why do we have to introduce her to poverty, that happens naturally in our country.)
10. I ishq you Raj (I love you Raj)
