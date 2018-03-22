Amitosh Nagpal Wins REEL Movie Award For Best Dialogues: Here Are Our Favorite Lines From His film Hindi Medium

Amitosh Nagpal won the Best Dialogues award for his film Hindi Medium at REEL Movie Awards tonight. Hindi Medium features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar as desperate parents who would go to any length to make sure that their kid gets through a top English medium school in Delhi. They take extreme and, sometimes, even comical measures in the process and discover many loopholes in the modern education system.The film is a satire on India's obsession with the English language and how it automatically represents a better social standing and higher status. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium comes alive with Nagpal's humorous and witty dialogues. The film also has a few profound moments where Nagpal hits the nail on its head with his simple yet stirring words. There are many memorable dialogues in the film but here is a list of our favorite ten: