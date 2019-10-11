Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amjad Ali Khan, Para-athletes Deepa Malik, Manasi Joshi Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday on KBC Sets

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11' had planned a huge surprise for him on the show. Check out a teaser to what is in store for Big B's birthday here.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amjad Ali Khan, Para-athletes Deepa Malik, Manasi Joshi Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday on KBC Sets
Image of Deepa Malik, Manasi Joshi, Amitabh bachchan, Amjad Ali Khan, courtesy of Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday today and the star invited the likes of para-athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi on the sets of his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The duo were also joined by acclaimed sarod player Amjad Ali Khan as the trio of special guests celebrated Big B's birthday on the sets of the reality game show. And indeed the honour was all ours.

A short promo of the episode was shared on social media by Sony TV. It gives us a sneak-peek into the episode with the special guests. The episode airs tonight at 9 pm, while Big B will still be celebrating his special day.

Deepa is seen wishing Amitabh as she says that she has got a big surprise for him. They all then watch a tribute clip prepared by the showmakers for Amitabh. Manasi, a little later, welcomes Amjad Ali Khan onstage to join Amitabh as they greet each other with utmost respect and affection. Amjad also plays a rendition for Big B and dedicates it to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amjad's son Amaan and Ayaan also joined their father on the occasion.

Check out the promo to KBC's episode today here:

Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Looks That Prove His Fashion is Timeless

Also read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Best Performances by Big B in Unconventional Roles

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram