Amjad Ali Khan, Para-athletes Deepa Malik, Manasi Joshi Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday on KBC Sets

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday today and the star invited the likes of para-athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi on the sets of his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The duo were also joined by acclaimed sarod player Amjad Ali Khan as the trio of special guests celebrated Big B's birthday on the sets of the reality game show. And indeed the honour was all ours.

A short promo of the episode was shared on social media by Sony TV. It gives us a sneak-peek into the episode with the special guests. The episode airs tonight at 9 pm, while Big B will still be celebrating his special day.

Deepa is seen wishing Amitabh as she says that she has got a big surprise for him. They all then watch a tribute clip prepared by the showmakers for Amitabh. Manasi, a little later, welcomes Amjad Ali Khan onstage to join Amitabh as they greet each other with utmost respect and affection. Amjad also plays a rendition for Big B and dedicates it to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amjad's son Amaan and Ayaan also joined their father on the occasion.

Check out the promo to KBC's episode today here:

Come celebrate the 77th birthday of the ever gracious and charming host, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on #KBC11 this friday, 11th oct at 9 Pm. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/6HNgUEinPN — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 9, 2019

