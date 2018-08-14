English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amjad Ali Khan Releases New Version of National Anthem to Honour 72nd Independence Day
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons have created a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to honour India's 72nd Independence Day.
A file photo of Amjad Ali Khan.
Loading...
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have created a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to honour India's 72nd Independence Day.
Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement: "I hope that every proud Indian connects to the ethos of our Independence Day. This is a tribute to our freedom fighters, soldiers and a celebration of the Independence of our great Nation."
The three minute long track has been created in association with Airtel.
The 72-year-old musician, who has made India proud globally with his performances for decades, is the recipient of various prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award.
Also Watch
Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement: "I hope that every proud Indian connects to the ethos of our Independence Day. This is a tribute to our freedom fighters, soldiers and a celebration of the Independence of our great Nation."
The three minute long track has been created in association with Airtel.
The 72-year-old musician, who has made India proud globally with his performances for decades, is the recipient of various prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2018 – Top 5 Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...