Amjad Ali Khan Releases New Version of National Anthem to Honour 72nd Independence Day

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have created a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to honour India's 72nd Independence Day.Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement: "I hope that every proud Indian connects to the ethos of our Independence Day. This is a tribute to our freedom fighters, soldiers and a celebration of the Independence of our great Nation."The three minute long track has been created in association with Airtel.The 72-year-old musician, who has made India proud globally with his performances for decades, is the recipient of various prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award.