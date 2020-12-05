Amjad Ali Khan, Sons Ayaan And Amaan To Join Joe Walsh's Charity Concert

Mumbai: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his musician sons, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash, are set to perform at the fourth edition of Grammy award winning musician Joe Walsh’s charity concert, ‘VetsAid 2020:Home for the Holidays’. The Eagles guitarist will be hosting the concert, organised by his non-profit veterans’ organisation VetsAid, virtually on December 12.

The Sarod maestro and his family joins a group of musicians set to perform at the event, including American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Jon Bon Jovi. All proceeds from VetsAid 2020 will go directly to veterans’ services charities, which were chosen through a vetting process in collaboration with the Combined Arms Institute.

Amjad Ali Khan said it is his “great honour” to perform and raise funds and awareness for the “still urgent and significant needs of returning soldiers”. “Through the establishment of VetsAid and its annual benefit concert we offer our love to through music. A great initiative by Joe Walsh,” the 75-year-old musician said in a statement.

The concert will feature previously unreleased footage from past VetsAid events in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The livestream will showcase archival performances from the last three years — including Don Henley, Haim, ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow.

Amaan Ali Bangash said he considers music to be the “greatest wealth” and is grateful to share it with the world. “I also hope for peace and oneness to prevail with kinder and happier times ahead for the world. I hope you are well and staying safe,” he said.

The chaity concert will also feature new appearances by musicians Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, James Hetfield, among others. Walsh, 73, said the decision to go virtual this year was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician said the concert is a way to honour the men and women who have served the country and raise funds to support their needs. “Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this nationwide tradition we have built,” he added.