Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Binge Watch These 5 Films to Celebrate His Yaarana With Amitabh Bachchan

AMJAD KHAN’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: “Arey O Sambha, Kitne aadmi the?” Any guesses, who are we talking about? Yes, yes, it’s our all-time favourite on-screen villain, Amjad Khan. Today, November 12, marks the 82nd birth anniversary of the versatile actor. In his career, spanning nearly two-decade, Amjad Khan has appeared in over 130 films. The Yaarana actor was famous for his villainous roles, including the iconic Gabbar Singh in the 1975 classic Sholay and Dilawar in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Amjad Khan often starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and fans absolutely loved their dynamic. The on-screen villain-hero banter, over the years, transformed into an incredible off-screen friendship. Both Amjad Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have stood by each other during the highs and lows.

On his 82nd birth anniversary, let’s celebrate his bond with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. How? Of course with a binge-watch session. Grab a bucket of popcorn, get your cold drinks, and enjoy these iconic movies with your friends:

Mr Natwarlal

Mr Natwarlal is a 1979 action and comedy-drama film. The Rakesh Kumar directorial starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Ajit, Kader Khan, and Rekha among others. The story of this film revolves around a man taking revenge against a criminal, who falsely accused his brother of bribery. Mr Natwarlal ticks all boxes of a family entertainer, especially its music album will keep you hooked.

Satte Pe Satta

Directed by Raj N. Sippy, Satte Pe Satta is a comedy-drama action film. Released in 1982, the film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan, was a blockbuster hit. Did you know Satte Pe Satta was unofficially adapted from the American film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers? Even though the run time of the film may seem far too stretched, the storyline compensates for it very well.

Sholay

Sholay is, hands down, one of the most iconic Bollywood films of all time. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy and it hit the theatres in 1975. The multi-starrer film saw Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles. Despite having all the big names, it was Amjad Khan who stole the show with his iconic role as Gabbar Singh.

Yaarana

Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan have appeared in a number of films together, but their chemistry in Yaarana was quite unique. Ditching the villain-hero appearances, the two played protagonists in the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan’s “yaarana” was well-received by critics and audiences alike. The 1981 film also starred Neetu Singh and Tanuja Samarth in crucial roles.

Laawaris

Released in 1981, the film Laawaris is directed and produced by Prakash Mehra. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman and Ranjeet Bedi in lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around a man, who was abandoned as a baby and forced to live as an orphan. Later, his biological father, unaware of his identity, hires him.

Read all the Latest Movies News here