Amma Madangi Maranju Poy Song Is Out Now

The music video of the song Amma Madangi Maranju Poy from the upcoming Malayalam film Ulkkazhcha has finally been released. The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Rajesh Raj. It is sung by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. The lyrics were penned by Suja Thilakaraj. The music composition is by Ajayi Ravi.

The film is headlined by Master Vishnuhari. He plays the role of a visually challenged boy, who creates “miracles” through his insight.

Kumari Thaslima Mujeeb and Anjali Nair are also part of the film.

Ulkazhcha also features Santosh Keezhatoor, Nelson, Vinod Sagar, Narayankutty, Sundar Pandian, Kulapulli Leela, Manu Raj, Vijay Shankar, Bineesh Bhasi, Kottayam Purush, Kozhikode Jayaraj, Ramesh Kurumassery, Asokan Shakti Kulangara, Sreejith, Praveen Kotunthara, Vishwaran, Sreedharambahan, Abhilash, Seema G Nair, Tasleema, Ambika Mohan, and Krishna Prabha, among others.

Produced by Bijoy Bahuleyan under the banner of Saraswathy Films, the film’s cinematography is handled by Najeemsha and Prashant Madhavan. Roopesh Bhaskaran and Bijoy Bahuleyan have penned down the screenplay and dialogues respectively. Bibin Paul Samuel has taken care of the edits.

In another news from Mollywood, after the huge success of Paappan, the first look poster of Suresh Gopi’s latest film Mei Hoom Moosa has been released. Directed by Jibu Jacob, Mei Hoom Moosa stars Suresh Gopi and Poonam Bajwa in lead roles.

Saiju Kurup, Johnny Antony, Salim Kumar, Harish Kanaran, Major Ravi, Mithun Ramesh, Shashankan Mayyanad, Kannan Sagar, Sharan, Ashwani, Jijina, and Srinda are the other main actors in the film.

The shot of Suresh Gopi’s next has been done in various locations including– Kargil, Wagah Border, Punj, Delhi, Jaipur, Ponnani, and Malappuram.

Mei Hum Moosa is a Pan-Indian film with a huge investment on a wide canvas. The story of this film takes place from 1900 to 2019.

