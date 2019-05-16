English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa Return with Muklawa, Other Hit Punjabi Pairs to Reunite in 2019
The year 2019 is packed with many movies in which we will see many successful Punjabi 'filmi jodis' that have given major hits in the past.
On May 24th, one of the most popular Punjabi jodis Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will reunite and return to the big screen with their movie Muklawa. The on-screen couple, who were together in Nikka Zaildar, will be seen as Sinda and Taro, and will be playing the role of a husband and wife living in a village. The two actors, who are busy promoting Muklawa these days, are just one of the popular jodis of Punjabi Industry who will be reuniting on the big screen.
The year 2019 is packed with many movies in which we will see other Punjabi filmi jodis that have given major hits in the past. While we await Ammy and Sonam's Muklawa, here's a quick guide on other films and the popular jodis that have reunited this year.
Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal
Actors Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal, who have already shared screen space in Rabb Da Radio, have again teamed up for its sequel. Named Rabb Da Radio 2, the movie was released on March 29 this year.
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa
After working together in movies like Saadi Love Story, Jatt & Juliet and Sardaar Ji, Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh will reunite once again for their upcoming movie Shadaa. The Jagdeep Sidhu directorial will hit the big screens on June 21.
Binnu Dhillon and Kavita Kaushik
FIR's Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik will reunite with her Vekh Baraatan Challiyan and Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan co-actor Binnu Dhillon. Their upcoming movie Naukar Vahuti Da is slated for an August 23 release.
Roshan Prince and Rubina Bajwa
After pairing up in Laavan Phere and Laavan Phere 2, Roshan Prince and Rubina Bajwa are reuniting again for a September release. The much-awaited will be released on September 6 and is named Nanka Mel.
