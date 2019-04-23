English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ammy Virk Turns Into a Handsome Dacoit, Teases Fans With New Look on Instagram
After Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk posted his dacoit look, fans are left wondering if it is from his next film Nikka Zaildar 3.
Image: Instagram
With hit songs like Qismat and Daryaa, Ammy Virk has already become a popular name among Indian music lovers. The singer-actor, who is quite popular in the Punjabi film industry, is all set to try his luck in Bollywood.
Ammy is making his Bollywood debut in '83, a film about India's World Cup win in 1983. He will be seen in the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu. But recently, Ammy has been in news for another reason.
He stays active on social media and keeps his fans updated on his various social media accounts through posts and pictures. This time, he has created a buzz again with a new picture on Instagram.
Donning a black attire, Ammy can be seen dressed up as a dacoit in his new post. While the mystery of this new look stays unsolved, the fans have hinted at the possibility that this look is from his film Nikka Zaildar 3.
Ranveer Singh, Ammy's co-star in '83, was among the first to comment on the photo, with an energetic "Oye hoye hoye hoye" followed by a string of emojis. Ammy also shared another black and white picture of him, in his dacoit look, riding a horse.
In another picture on social media, Ammy can be seen standing next to Wamiqa Gabbi, the lead actress in his upcoming movie Nikka Zaildar 3. The photo has been shared by Wamiqa, where she is seen in a Patiala suit. The two can be seen all smiles as Wamiqa holds an umbrella.
Ammy Virk’s next Muklawa is slated to release on May 24, whereas Nikka Zaildar 3 will release later in June.
