Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ammy Virk Turns Into a Handsome Dacoit, Teases Fans With New Look on Instagram

After Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk posted his dacoit look, fans are left wondering if it is from his next film Nikka Zaildar 3.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ammy Virk Turns Into a Handsome Dacoit, Teases Fans With New Look on Instagram
Image: Instagram
Loading...
With hit songs like Qismat and Daryaa, Ammy Virk has already become a popular name among Indian music lovers. The singer-actor, who is quite popular in the Punjabi film industry, is all set to try his luck in Bollywood.

Ammy is making his Bollywood debut in '83, a film about India's World Cup win in 1983. He will be seen in the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu. But recently, Ammy has been in news for another reason.

He stays active on social media and keeps his fans updated on his various social media accounts through posts and pictures. This time, he has created a buzz again with a new picture on Instagram.

Donning a black attire, Ammy can be seen dressed up as a dacoit in his new post. While the mystery of this new look stays unsolved, the fans have hinted at the possibility that this look is from his film Nikka Zaildar 3.



Ranveer Singh, Ammy's co-star in '83, was among the first to comment on the photo, with an energetic "Oye hoye hoye hoye" followed by a string of emojis. Ammy also shared another black and white picture of him, in his dacoit look, riding a horse.



In another picture on social media, Ammy can be seen standing next to Wamiqa Gabbi, the lead actress in his upcoming movie Nikka Zaildar 3. The photo has been shared by Wamiqa, where she is seen in a Patiala suit. The two can be seen all smiles as Wamiqa holds an umbrella.



Ammy Virk’s next Muklawa is slated to release on May 24, whereas Nikka Zaildar 3 will release later in June.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram