Amol Kagane, Preparing For His Next Film Zol Zaal, Was Once A Medical Student

Actor-producer-director Amol Kagane is all set for his next Marathi comedy-drama Zol Zaal, and his fans can’t wait to see their favourite back on screen.

Helmed by the debutant director Manas Kumar Das, Zolzaal has already sparked interest on social media. The teaser video begins with a brief montage of all the characters, followed by shots of them dancing to the film’s title track, Zol Zaal. The song is set to typical Marathi music and makes the audience shake their legs.

However, not many are aware that Amol was a medical student. Amol started doing plays in the initial days as a hobby in his spare time. Later, he found the right direction for his career.

Coming back, the story of Zol Zaal revolves around two brothers Jay and Viru. Jay is Viru’s older brother, and he participates in all the activities. Every scene in the movie is a comedic moment. The film’s events unfold with a sense of humour. Amol has previously played serious roles in complex stories, but this is the first time he has landed a comic role in a film.

Amol is not only a producer but also a fantastic actor.

The film is set to be released in theatres on July 1. The film’s new release date was recently revealed with a poster in which a few actors were seen in the front and the rest of the ensemble striking postures in the background.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.