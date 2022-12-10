Amol Kolhe Reacts to Akshay Kumar Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Akshay Kumar has been subjected to trolling for his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the upcoming Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Many users on social media also expressed their displeasure over the makers’ decision of casting Akshay for the role while others compared his look with Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal of the Maratha king in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Now, actor-politician Dr Amol Kolhe has shared his opinion on the same.

In an interview with ABP Majha, without taking anyone’s name Amol said that he cannot guide any stalwart on how to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen. He added saying actors should be aware of the responsibility on their shoulders while essaying the characters of historical personalities. Amol also took a stroll down memory lane and recalled getting the opportunity to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj multiple times in his acting career. According to Marathi industry’s popular onscreen Chhatapati Shivaji Maharaj, portraying the legendary Maratha king on screen is one of the most significant achievements of his life.

He also emphasised the importance of meticulous preparation to play such a character in a film. The Marathi Tigers actor further shared that he had left no stone unturned to get into the skin of Shivaji Maharaj’s character. Amol said that he had undergone a lot of intensive physical and mental training to get the nuances of the role right.

Amol Kolhe has played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in popular television shows, including Raja Shivchatrapati, Veer Shivaji and Swarajya Janani Jijamata. He recently played the legendary Maratha king in the film Shivpratap Garudjhep, which is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s escape from Agra. Directed by Kartik Rajaram Kendhe, the historical action drama was lauded for its excellent direction and exemplary performances by critics and audiences alike.

