Amol Palekar Fondly Remembers Rajnigandha Co-actor Vidya Sinha, Says She Had to Struggle a Lot

Actress Vidya Sinha, known for films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. She was diagnosed with lung disorder a while ago and her condition had become worse in the past three months.

The actress became a household name with Rajnigandha. Her summery cotton saris and simple braided hair with unruly curls were a rave among educated, urban, working women, who, until Sinha's Deepa in Rajnigandha, had little representation in Bollywood films.

She's starred with Amol Palekar in memorable films like Rajnigandha (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1975) and Safed Jhooth (1977). The veteran actor remembered his late co-star with fondness, saying that her passing away is a great loss.

"Basu da (filmmaker Basu Chatterjee) had selected both of us for Rajnigandha. That's how we met and became friends and kept in touch after that. Till recently, we used to meet up recently, we used to meet up regularly, either when she came to Pune or when I was in Mumbai. We stayed in touch," Palekar told Mumbai Mirror.

"She had come for my last exhibition in Mumbai and was very happy with the fact that I had also done a portrait of her. I heard about her being admitted to the hospital about five days ago and was in touch with her daughter (Jhanvi). She was a wonderful human being. It's sad that she had to struggle a lot. She led a very disturbed life," he added.

