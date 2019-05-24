English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amrinder Gill’s Latest Track Darshan Mehnge from Laiye Je Yaarian is an Ode to Friendship
'Darshan Mehnge,' the latest track from the upcoming Punjabi film 'Laiye Je Yaarian,' is all about friendship and will make you miss your old pals.
The makers of upcoming Punjabi film Laiye Je Yaarian have dropped the first track and we are already listening to it on loop. Darshan Mehnge, the first track of Laiye Je Yaarian stars Amrinder Gill, Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, and Rubina Bajwa. Amrinder took it to Instagram to announce the release of Darshan Mehnge.
The track is sung by Amrinder and Sajjan Adeeb and the music is a perfect combination to the voices of these singers. Penned by Harmanjeet, the song is all about friendship and will make you miss your old pals.
Laiye Je Yaarian will be releasing on June 5 in India (June 7 for overseas) and have Amrinder, Harish, Roopi and Rubina in lead roles. The first teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow on May 25. It is one of the most awaited movies of Punjabi cinema and fans are eager to see the chemistry between the lead actors.
Sukh Sanghera’s Laiye Je Yaarian is a romantic movie. However, this is not the first time a Punjabi movie has released a song before its trailer release. Recently, the makers of Jind Jaan dropped the first track of the movie prior to the trailer release.
This will be Amrinder’s latest release after 2018’s Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua and Ashke.
