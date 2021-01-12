Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: Here are His 5 Best Movie Roles

Late veteran actor Amrish Puri would have turned 89 this year had he lived… Although not there any more in the world, Puri lives long in the hearts of his fans who remember him through his work on-screen.

With a long-acting career span of about 38 years, Puri was seen in more than 450 films with roles ranging from lead, to serious and villainous. He started as a stage actor with Prithvi theatre and went on to grab some very interesting roles ahead gaining a spotlight among cast directors and film producers. He also gained cognition among the international film fraternity with his roles in the films Gandhi (1982) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).

Remembering the actor on his death anniversary, we have picked five roles from his career span that are memorable and deeply iconic to Puri.

Mr India

This is one of the most remembered roles by Amrish Puri as a villain. His character Mogambo, in the film Mr India, gained much appreciation on the box office. The film, starring Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi, was directed by Shekhar Kapoor.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Playing the strict father of an Indian daughter, Puri really left an impression on the audience watching one of the most loved movies in Bollywood Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Karan Arjun

The villainous character of Durjan Singh played by Puri in this film is one of the reasons this movie was a success. The film starring multiple lead actors was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan.

Chachi 420

Bringing diversity to the kind of roles played by Puri, Chachi 420 was a comic role for the actor. In this film his role against Kamal Hassan was highly appreciated.

Pardes

One of the best Hindi musical drama films, Pardes, was a big hit in the year 1997. Puri’s role as an NRI who loves and misses his homeland resonated with many around the world. The film, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles.