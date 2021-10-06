Amrish Puri Was 1st Choice for Ravan's Role in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for essaying the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 iconic TV series Ramayan, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night at the age of 82. The cast of Ramayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late actor.

However, earlier, it was revealed that Arvind was not the first choice for the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Trivedi had himself mentioned that late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri, well-known for his evil on-screen performance was originally going to play the role in the 90s iconic TV series.

According to reports, Trivedi didn’t have the slightest interest in playing Ravan’s role for the series. In an interview with Jansatta, Trivedi mentioned that Amrish Puri auditioned for the role and was also loved by Arun Govil and other cast members as Ravan for the show.

And when Arvind got to know that Ramanand Sagar is auditioning for his TV series Ramayana, he immediately flew down to Mumbai from Gujarat, to audition for the role of Kevat.

Arvind stated that Sagar asked him to read the script during the audition, but he didn’t get any response from Sagar. Hence, when Arvind went to give Sagar his script back, the director stopped Arvind and told him that he had found Lankesh for the show in Arvind Trivedi.

At that moment, Arvind couldn’t understand what was happening and ended up saying that he auditioned for the role of Kevat and that’s why he didn’t read the dialogues of Ravan. Further, Arvind revealed that the director chose him as Ravan because the actor was witty and had the charm that was required to pull off the character. And that’s how instead of Amrish Puri, Arvind Trivedi was selected for the role of Ravan.

