Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan Takes His Advice Like Bible

Late veteran actor Amrish Puri had asked Vardhan to stay true to his roots of being a theater actor and not put on airs about being in the Bollywood once he becomes a star.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan Takes His Advice Like Bible
Image: Vardhan Puri, Yeh Saali Aashiqui poster/Instagram

Late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his acting debut with forthcoming thriller Yeh Saali Aashiqui. He says the tips his grandfather left for him continue to be his Bible.

"My grandfather gave me this tip: He said many actors, who come from a theater background to films tend to forget the theater preparation. They also start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude -- like, they walk around with an entourage and stuff. My grandfather told me not to get into all this. He said, 'do these things only as part of the profession but don not let these things become a part of your core'. Let your core be that of a theater actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots -- which is a theater actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible" said Vardhan, on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his debut film.

Hailing from a theater background, Vardhan said, has its advantage. "All my conversations with my grandfather, taught me just one thing -- preparation is the key. As you know, theater forms the root of my family. Essentially, we are all theater actors and our upbringing is theater-based. Theater is a very fair medium. Here, simply hailing from a particular background doesn't mean things will work out for you. The key to becoming an actor for me has been observing my elders -- Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and, of course, Amrish Puri."

Vardhan revealed he had his first brush with Bollywood as an assistant writer and director working with Yash Raj Films.

"I have been in theater since I was five. I did plays and also studied till I was 16. After obtaining my degree, I came back to theater. I started working with Yash Raj Films as an assistant writer and director. I never wanted to go to acting school, so I didn't. I was told that what makes an actor is 'on-field' experience. While auditioning for the film, I was told that I need to understand film acting, and film acting is always learnt on the set. I did three films as an assistant director and I think that was my training".

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is slated to hit the theaters on November 22. The movie stars Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead and is produced by Amrish Puri Films and Pen India Limited.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram