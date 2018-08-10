English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhan To Make His Bollywood Debut With A Romantic-Thriller
Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. Here he talks about his first film and his beloved legendary grandfather.
Vardhan Puri (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is the latest to join the long list of star kids gearing up for their Bollywood debut.
According to Mumbai Mirror, he is set to play the lead in Jayantilal Gada’s untitled romantic-thriller which will begin shooting in September in Delhi and Shimla. The film’s director and female lead are yet to be finalised.
According to the report, Vardhan has been active in theatre since he was five and has even trained under renowned thespian Satyadev Dubey. He has also assisted directors like Habib Faisal and Manish Sharma on Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq and Shuddh Desi Romance.
On his legendary grandfather, whom he reveres, Vardhan told Mumbai Mirror, “Dadu is the God whom I pray to. I was so close to him that I would sleep between him and my grandmother. When he passed away, I decided that if I do something, it would be for him. This film is an ode to him.”
“We would watch films of Dilip Kumar saab, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and also binge on Hollywood classics like The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption. Sometimes, I used to sit with him for reading sessions when filmmakers came home. His films with Shyam Benegal sir and Govind Nihalani sir top my list of all-time favourites. I really miss him,” he added.
Of all his grandfather’s films, Vardhan says he likes blockbusters like Virasat, Ghatak, Mr. India and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the most.
Also Watch
According to Mumbai Mirror, he is set to play the lead in Jayantilal Gada’s untitled romantic-thriller which will begin shooting in September in Delhi and Shimla. The film’s director and female lead are yet to be finalised.
According to the report, Vardhan has been active in theatre since he was five and has even trained under renowned thespian Satyadev Dubey. He has also assisted directors like Habib Faisal and Manish Sharma on Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq and Shuddh Desi Romance.
On his legendary grandfather, whom he reveres, Vardhan told Mumbai Mirror, “Dadu is the God whom I pray to. I was so close to him that I would sleep between him and my grandmother. When he passed away, I decided that if I do something, it would be for him. This film is an ode to him.”
“We would watch films of Dilip Kumar saab, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and also binge on Hollywood classics like The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption. Sometimes, I used to sit with him for reading sessions when filmmakers came home. His films with Shyam Benegal sir and Govind Nihalani sir top my list of all-time favourites. I really miss him,” he added.
Of all his grandfather’s films, Vardhan says he likes blockbusters like Virasat, Ghatak, Mr. India and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the most.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Sui Dhaaga First Look: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Weave a Heart-warming Story of Struggle
- TM Krishna Promises to Release One Carnatic Song For Jesus or Allah Every Month Amid RSSS Threats
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 9 With a Bigger Screen and More Powerful S Pen; Prices Start $999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...