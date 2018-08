Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhan To Make His Bollywood Debut With A Romantic-Thriller

Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is the latest to join the long list of star kids gearing up for their Bollywood debut.According to Mumbai Mirror , he is set to play the lead in Jayantilal Gada’s untitled romantic-thriller which will begin shooting in September in Delhi and Shimla. The film’s director and female lead are yet to be finalised.According to the report, Vardhan has been active in theatre since he was five and has even trained under renowned thespian Satyadev Dubey. He has also assisted directors like Habib Faisal and Manish Sharma on Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq and Shuddh Desi Romance.On his legendary grandfather, whom he reveres, Vardhan told Mumbai Mirror, “Dadu is the God whom I pray to. I was so close to him that I would sleep between him and my grandmother. When he passed away, I decided that if I do something, it would be for him. This film is an ode to him.”“We would watch films of Dilip Kumar saab, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and also binge on Hollywood classics like The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption. Sometimes, I used to sit with him for reading sessions when filmmakers came home. His films with Shyam Benegal sir and Govind Nihalani sir top my list of all-time favourites. I really miss him,” he added.Of all his grandfather’s films, Vardhan says he likes blockbusters like Virasat, Ghatak, Mr. India and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the most.​