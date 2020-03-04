Amrita Arora Celebrates Marriage Anniversary with Shakeel Ladak as She Shares Her Wedding Album

Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak complete 11 years of blissful marriage on March 4. The couple is blessed with two sons, Azaan and Rayaan.

Amrita took to social media to wish her better-half. Sharing a beautiful throwback image on Instagram, she wrote, “What was, still is…11 years and a whole lotta more to go. Happppy anniversary #wegotthisbaby (sic).”

The nostalgic image shows the just marrieds locking arms to sip champagne as they embarked their married journey together.

In the adorable snap, Amrita looks every bit a pretty bride. She wore a lovely neck piece to go with the all-white look while Shakeel was all dapper in a black blazer. The post was met with lots of love from close friends who took to the comments section to drop best wishes for the couple. On the occasion of her wedding anniversary, Amrita shared a slew of images from her wedding album on her Instagram stories.

We caught a glimpse of Shakeel planting a kiss on his newlywed bride and also a family picture featuring the couple’s young boys. Amrita can be seen posing for the camera with mom Joyce and her then brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan. On her wedding day, Amrita got the most beautiful maids of honor that a bride could wish to have by her side.

In beautiful frame, we see Amrita with close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora, flanked by her son Arhaan. Both Malaika and Bebo looked absolutely gorgeous, dressed in matching cantaloupe-peach gowns. In one of the pictures, Malaika is seen dressing her sister, giving final touches to her bridal look. Check out the family pics below:

