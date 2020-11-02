Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Become Parents, Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Birthday

Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. Both the mother and baby are doing fine, according to the statement shared by Amrita and Anmol's publicist.

In another news, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a new video about her battle with depression, saying that her privilege stopped her from seeking help. She also talked about her parents' divorce.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Monday and wishes poured in for the Bollywood star from all quarters.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. This the the celebrity couple's first child.

Ira Khan, who opened up about her battle with depression last month, recently shared another video, where she talked about her privilege as Aamir Khan's daughter and how that stopped her from asking for help. Ira said that she would cry and get upset all the time, and cancel plans with her friends to not spoil their mood by her behavior.

Kajal Aggarwal is the newest bride in tinsel town. The actress tied the knot with her childhood friend, Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The pictures of the newlywed couple are doing rounds on the internet and fans just can’t get enough of their mushy and love-filled snaps.

On Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, here’s looking at some of his most memorable songs.

From Baghban to Ishq Vishq, the festival of Karwa Chauth has been celebrated with pomp on the big screen.

