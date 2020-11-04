Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Invite Name Suggestions for Their Newborn, Netizens Oblige

Actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their first boy child on November 1, 2020. The couple confirmed that their new-born is a boy via social media. In a post shared online, the couple has revealed that the mother and the little baby were healthy and doing fine. The newly turned parents also asked their fans to send name suggestions for the child.

Amrita took to her Instagram handle and shared a note-post, which reads, "Buoy o Boy... Yes, its a 'boy'...!" So much love pouring in... we feel blessed! Thank you.” It further stated, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift. Baby name suggestions are welcome.”

And within no time, netizens delivered. Many fans from Amrita's Insta followers flooded the comments space with epic suggestions. Some were unusual, some creative, some heartfelt and some hilarious as well. These included combining names of both the parents to form a name using words that derive a special culture or have a deep meaning.

“Amrita +Anmol = AMOL," wrote one. Amrita - am & anmol - an: Aman,” said another. Other common propositions were Amran, Atith, Atharva, Ayush, Ryan and Anrit. Meanwhile, a user also quipped in the comments saying, “Amarendra Bahubali.”

Amrita's sister Preetika Rao also expressed her reaction taking to the comments box. She wrote, "Sweeeeeeeet Baby!" and added a heart-eyes emoticon.

Amrita announced her first pregnancy weeks before her due date. Last month, she took to her official social media handle and shared an adorable picture with Anmol. Amrita looked pretty in a white dress flaunting a full grown baby bump. She penned a note along that said, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already!!”

The actress is most known for her performances in Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Masti, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur.