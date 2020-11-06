Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Share First Pic of Their Newborn Named 'Veer'

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have been blessed with a baby boy. The two have finally revealed the name of their new-born son in an Instagram post where they have also shared a cute picture of the baby boy.

The post has been made from the official account of RJ Anmol in the name of the couple. The photograph is of the baby’s clenched fist, along with the hands of Amrita and Anmol.

The caption of this post reveals that their son has been named Veer. It says, “He is lookin at his 1st frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings (sic).”

The same post was also shared on the official account of Amrita Rao.

Amrita gave birth to Veer on the morning of November 1 while her husband was present with her in the operation theatre. Upon seeing this post, several people in the comments section are giving blessings to him and congratulating the new parents.

One user commented, “Such a beautiful name for junior Anmol,” while another said, “Hi veer god bless you with all happiness and love, care, and be a bright child.”

After the birth of Veer, the two had invited suggestions for boy’s names from their followers and fans on Instagram. Many had responded, suggesting several baby names, some even customised for the couple, like Amol — taking the first two letters from Amrita’s name and the last two from the name of Anmol.

Amrita had shared the news of her pregnancy in early October via Instagram. She had also posted a photo of herself during the festival of Navratri revealing that her last month of pregnancy was coinciding with the festival where many avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped for nine days.

She married her long-time boyfriend Anmol in 2016. Amrita has previously worked in several Bollywood movies, some of those worked well at the box-office. She last portrayed the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the 2019 film Thackeray where Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead role.