Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Turn Authors, Announce First Book on Their Love Story Titled 'Couple of Things'

A few years back, actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol launched a series titled Couple Of Things on YouTube to provide their fans and the audience a sneak peek into their lives. Known to always keep their personal lives private, the series saw them speaking about their marriage, wedding proposal and their son, Veer.

And now, the couple has embarking on a new journey. Taking to social media, they announced that they have turned authors and have co-written their first book, Couple Of Things. They captioned the post, “OUR BOOK “Couple of Things” #comingsoon We are turning Co Authors❤️ LINK IN BIO #love #coupleofthings #couplegoals”.

Couple Of Things is out-and-out romantic book, which will trace their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny - each other. It is all set to hit the stands this Valentine’s season.

Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, “A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium and reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers each and every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”

On a related note, Amrita and Anmol publicly tied the knot in 2016 but the couple had a secret wedding two years prior in 2014. And on the acting front, she was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (2019), in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

Talking about her absence from Hindi films, Amrita had earlier told Times Of India, “I’ve made some unforgettable films that I believe will be remembered for a long time. Many newcomers today may not have witnessed the back-to-back success that I have experienced since the beginning of my career. My popularity and acceptance were genuine and not the result of PR and marketing strategies; however, many deserving opportunities were rejected that were beyond my regulation because I didn’t have a Godfather here.”

She had added, “My journey has been both simple and difficult because I had to forge my own path through trial and error. But the taste of self-sufficiency is the best.”

