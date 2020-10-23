Amrita Rao Celebrates 9 Months of Pregnancy, 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Mirzapur 2' Premiere on OTT

Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. The actress recently announced on social media that she is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

Read: Friend Who Inspired Kamli in 'Sanju' Reacts to Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Recovery

Also read: Faithful Movie Review: Engaging Exploration of Algerian Independence Movement Through an Ordinary Man

In another news, a motion poster of Radhe Shyam was unveiled on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday on Friday. It went viral among fans.

Read: Shaheer Sheikh Wishes 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Co-stars Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam on Their Birthday

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan has the Most Realistic Birthday Wish for Her BFF Malaika Arora

Also, RRR teaser featuring Jr NTR went viral after it was launched on Thursday. However, some movie buffs were quick to point out that some visuals were lifted from stock footage available on the internet.

Read: Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition Deteriorates Due to Neurological Issues, International Experts' Opinion Sought

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Has This to Say About Sidharth Shukla After Exiting Show, Watch Video

Scroll through for more news and updates of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Amrita Rao posed in a red saree as she celebrated her pregnancy period amid Navratri celebrations.

Read: Amrita Rao Celebrates Her 9th Month of Pregnancy With Heartwarming Video

Radhe Shyam makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the upcoming romance-drama film on the occasion of Telugu superstar Prabhas' birthday. While the film's character looks and posters released previously hinted at the venture being an intense love saga, the new teaser video has confirmed that it will be a story through the ages.

Read: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' is a Love Story Through the Ages, See Motion Poster

RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) teaser was launched on Thursday amid much anticipation. Fans were waiting patiently for Jr NTR's Bheem look to launch for a while and finally got a glimpse of their favourite Telugu star's action avatar in the upcoming period film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Read: RRR Teaser: SS Rajamouli Trolled for Lifting 'National Geographic' Footage for Bheem's Intro Clip

Highly anticipated web series A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur 2 have launched on respective streaming sites.

Read: Mirzapur 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kaaleen Bhaiyya' Finds a Worthy Opponent in Ali Fazal's 'Guddu'

Also read: A Suitable Boy Review: All the Suitors Drown in Colonial Hangover

Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs related probe, was reported to be absconding.

Read: Sapna Pabbi Reacts to Reports of Her Gone Missing After Being Summoned by NCB in Drugs Related Probe