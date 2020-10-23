Amrita Rao Celebrates Her 9th Month of Pregnancy With Heartwarming Video

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. The actress recently announced on social media that she is in the ninth month of her pregnancy. In a new video, one can see her cradling her baby bump. Through her post, she has extended greetings of Ashtami to her friends and fans on Twitter. The diva is wearing a red colour saree.

The actress has said that she is blessed to witness her ninth month of pregnancy on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Her post is oozing of good vibes and positivity. Captioning the video, she wrote, “I witness my Ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri..9 days dedicated to the 9 Avatars of Maa Durga..I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a Mother myself! More power to All Mother’s. Wishing you all on Ashtami #happynavratri2020.”

In her recent Instagram post, Amrita revealed that she is in the ninth month of her pregnancy. In the photo that she has shared, she can be seen posing with her husband. The loving couple looks overjoyed in the snap. The diva is wearing a plain white dress while her husband is wearing a plain black t-shirt, which he has teamed up with white shorts.

In a part of her caption, she said sorry to her fans for not revealing the news to them. She wrote, “Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long)”.

Amrita's husband Anmol recently in an interview with Hindustan Times spoke about fatherhood and said, "I am feeling on the top of the world right now. Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one."