Amrita Rao Expecting Her First Child with RJ Anmol

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with RJ Anmol. A picture of Amrita is doing the rounds on social media in which she puts her baby bump on display. By the looks of it, Amrita is a few months in and will soon embrace motherhood. The lovely couple was snapped outside a doctor's clinic and Amrita made no attempts to hide the good news of her pregnancy from the media and fans.

Anmol and Amrita got married in 2016 after seven years of dating, reported a website. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair and the couple managed to keep the news of their pregnancy a secret as well, until now.

A source close to the actress reportedly said about Amrita's pregnancy, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

Earlier while talking about their secret wedding, Amrita had told IANS, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only."

On the work front, Amrita last featured in 2019 film Thackeray, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Nawazuddin's on-screen wife Meena in the biographical drama based on life of former Maharashtra CM Bal Thackeray. RJ Anmol, meanwhile, currently hosts Colors TV's live music show Jammin. It is his debut on TV as a host with this stint.

We congratulate the couple on the happy news of their pregnancy.