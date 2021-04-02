Amrita Rao Goes Back to Yoga After a Year, Documents Her Experience

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, who embraced motherhood last year in November, is ready to resume her fitness journey. The actress is back on track to shed postpartum weight. Taking to Instagram, Amrita shared her happiness as she started her day with yoga after several months. She also posted pictures on Thursday that featured her trainer. Amrita is dressed in a casual blue t-shirt and grey tights. She has worn her hair in a ponytail and secured it with a pink headband.

She captioned the post as, “For me folks,Yoga is not just about touching the Sole ..it's about Reaching the Soul.”

Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy on November 1, 2020 and named him Veer. The couple is enjoying their first parenthood experience. The actress recently posted a clip of Anmol's Don't Rush Challengewhere we see him being a hands-on father to Veer.

An overwhelmed Amrita also shared a story on Instagram expressing her feelings as a parent. She spoke about how much effort it takes for her to put her son to sleep. In the relatable post, she drew comparisons of the activity of putting the baby to sleep to "winning gold at the Olympics," as described on her Instagram story.

Amrita married RJ Anmol in 2016. The couple announced their first pregnancy on respective social media handles in October 2020, mentioning that while it is the 10th month for the rest of the world, it's the 'ninth month' for the duo.

In terms of work, Amrita is most known for her performances in Ishq Vishk, Masti, Ab Ke Baras, Main Hoon Na, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, among others. Her last movie outing was the 2019 film Thackeray, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.