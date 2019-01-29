English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amrita Rao: I Refused Big Projects Because I Wasn’t Comfortable Kissing, Doing Intimate Scenes
Amrita Rao has starred in several popular films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivaah and Main Hoon Na.
Image: Instagram/Amrita Rao
In spite of making a comeback in films after five years, Amrita Rao says she never felt disconnected from acting.
“Because I was doing television, ads and events. I debuted in television with the finite series Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, which was inspired by the singing legends Lata (Mangeshkar) ji and Asha (Bhonsle) ji.
“The only thing that I didn’t do in these five years was not attend any of the award functions or film events or have paparazzi chasing me. I knew that if I am away then I am away. I don’t confuse the industry. Now I am back,” she told Firstpost.
On why she took a back step despite having worked in popular films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivaah and Main Hoon Na, she said, “There was a time, little before 2013 that the society and lifestyle was changing so fast and the onscreen requirement for actors was also changing equally fast.
“I found myself refusing big projects because I was not comfortable doing those kissing and intimate scenes. Hence I had to decline those films. Most directors took it very gracefully and they respected that my comfort zone was sacred to me.”
Rao says she wasn’t surprised at all when she was offered Meenatai Thackeray’s role. Instead, she was overwhelmed. “I didn’t even know that Thackeray was being made, whereas Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) had already shot for the teaser. I got a call from Sanjay Raut’s (producer and Shiv Sena leader) office that Abhijit Panse (director) and Rohan Mapuskar (casting director) will come and meet me.
“They came, narrated the whole script and Abhijit sir closed the subject saying he was taking for granted that I am part of the film because they couldn’t see anybody else playing the part. He did not even give me the chance to say yes or no. But I really liked their confidence in me,” she said.
