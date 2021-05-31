Amrita Rao Recreates Vivah's 'Jal Lenge' Moment with Hilarious Twist, Watch Video

Actress Amrita Rao took to her social media handle to join in on the viral ‘jal lenge’ memes that references to her film Vivah. In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera and laughs off.

Recently, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, Amrita pledged to donate oxygen cylinders to those in need. “On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need 🙏 #throwbackpic And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation. Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) with tremendous support from many of you generous donors …and we pledge to continue so (sic)," Amrita wrote on social media.

Amrita gave birth to her first child on November 1 with husband RJ Anmol.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here