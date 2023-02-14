Having kept their personal lives under wraps for years, actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol gave their fans an elaborate glimpse into their love story through their YouTube series titled Couple Of Things. It grabbed the attention of many as the duo revealed that they actually had a secret wedding in 2014, two years before they announced it to the public, and dropped the audio of Anmol’s much talked about marriage proposal to Amrita on live radio. And now, the lovebirds have turned authors as they penned a book named Couple Of Things, which aims to provide readers a more profound insight into their individual journeys and love story. The book was launched by power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 10.

In a freewheeling conversation with News18, Amrita and Anmol exclusively talk about their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, their plans for today and donning the hat of a writer with their latest endeavour. Excerpts:

Through your YouTube series, you opened up on your love life like never before. What made you want to retell it through a book?

Amrita: I had never thought about writing a book. I wanted to take our love story to another level. But I’m glad that Anmol brought about the idea of writing a book. When I actually put down things on paper, a lot of things came out that made me realise that what we speak in an interview or our YouTube series wasn’t enough. We’ve experienced so many things in our lives. Our individual careers have been so wholesome. To top that, we had this love story which can be called a real life Notting Hill (laughs). I, personally, haven’t heard of the kind of love that Anmol and I share.

Anmol: The book is also a lot about our individual journeys. About 40 per cent of it is about that. Our tracks meet somewhere in the middle of the book and then the love story starts.

At a time when web series have become an extremely popular medium to narrate a story, what made you opt for a book?

Amrita: When you’ve a great story to tell and you’ve it in a book, it makes for a very personal association. A lot of people asked us why we didn’t make an OTT series on our love story. Maybe we will someday. But I think we deserved a personal experience like this. We’ve all grown up reading Mills & Boons. When people read a love story, everyone will read each page differently and imagine something of their own. A book leads to an explosion of the mind. But when you watch a series, you only see what’s being told and there’s not much left for imagination. Our love story deserved a book.

Anmol: When was the last time a romantic book came out? The last one I remember is Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States and it has been a long time since it was released. There are so many books on start-ups and finance. We all need to take a break and talk about love.

Amrita: Real life stories have always fascinated me. Even when you watch a film and it says that it’s based on a true event, it leaves you even more intrigued. I’m happy that this book which talks about our love story that we pretty much kept under the wraps for a long time is now out.

Since we’re talking about your love story, do you remember the first Valentine’s Day you spent as a couple?

Amrita: We drove towards Bandstand. Anmol gave me a bunch of roses and then we drove all the way to Lonavala. The weather was beautiful and we had a beautiful day together.

Anmol: Staying in the car was the only option that we had back then. So, we drove the car and drove each other crazy! The drive to Lonavala was impromptu.

How do you plan on spending the day? Is there anything special on the cards?

Amnol: We’re planning a small tour with the book. We’re going to go to different cities and meet our fans there.

Amrita: We want to meet people and read out a couple of pages from the book to them. But we might sneak out for some time from all of this for ourselves. We’ve so many memories of so many Valentine’s Day that we’ve spent together. Now we’ve a little Valentine [their son Veer] at home, so spending time with each other becomes a little difficult. But we will make that happen today.

