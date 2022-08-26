Amrita Rao Says She Had Differences With Hubby RJ Anmol After Son's Birth: In 10 Years We Never Fought

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol launched their YouTube series Couple Of Things a while back and ever since they have been sharing glimpses from their personal life which has struck a chord with their fans. Recently, the duo got content creator Ankur Warikoo to talk about all things love on their show. Warikoo, who is known to give financial and business advice, shared various insights and tips pertaining to relationships to help youngsters.

During the conversation, the couple also revealed that they had many personal differences after the birth of their baby boy Veer in 2020. “In 10 years, we never fought or had any differences. We were so similar in many ways and then Veer came [into our lives] and we saw a lot of differences happening. There were times when I felt was better. He, on the other hand, felt that he was better. We often have these clashes,” Amrita shared.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DhtwH8BY7lQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Main Hoon Na (2004) actor also said that there were several moments where she felt insecure after the arrival of Veer. She elaborated, “When Veer came into our lives, I had the second child insecurity. Anmol was the hands-on father. He was very much into him and wanted to take all the major decisions for him and he also wanted to be a little ruling. Veer ke liye mujhpe ungli bhi uthaayi jaati thi. Anmol suddenly became like Sunny Deol (laughs). But I guess that happens in all the relationships.”

She further continued, “Our life came together [after Veer’s birth] and perhaps in the right time. After being in a relationship for 12 years, all these changes were important. A kid is perhaps a gift of nature that adds a positive unpredictability.”

Amrita also talked about how she was always sure about marrying Anmol ever since they met for the first time in 2009. “The first guy I dated with the intention that it’s going to be serious from now or I dated for that matter, I fell in love with and had physical intimacy with. He was my boyfriend who became my husband,” she recalled, adding that her intention of dating Anmol always came with the thought of “permanence”.

While it was widely known that the couple tied the knot in 2016, Anmol, in an earlier episode of Couple Of Things, spilled some beans and said that they had a secret wedding two years prior to that in 2014. “I suggested if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, why can’t we do a secret vivah?” he told.

For Amrita, keeping the marriage under wraps came from a fear of not wanting her career to get affected. “I said if we get married now, this news could hamper my career because of the industry we work in… Today, there is social media to put your thoughts across but it wasn’t so common back then. It was very easy for people to spread rumours that she is married now, there won’t be any fan following now, all those kinds of things. So, thinking that, I didn’t want to take the step of getting married,” the 41-year-old actor had said in the episode.

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (2019), in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here