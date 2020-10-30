Amrita Rao Sports Casual Wear as She Gets Snapped Amid Pregnancy
Amrita Rao
Amrita Rao is soon going to embrace motherhood. She was snapped in public recently in Mumbai.
October 30, 2020
Actress Amrita Rao is going to be a mother soon. She was snapped with husband RJ Anmol earlier this month and her pregnancy bump was visible in pictures that went viral on social media. Later, she took to Instagram to confirm that she is pregnant and currently in the ninth moth of her maternity.
Now, Amrita was snapped again as she stepped out in public. She was seen in a plain skirt and T-shirt while she wore a breathing mask amid coronavirus spread. The comfy look has grabbed our eyeballs and is certainly a must-have for expecting moms out there. Take a look.
Here's Amrita's social media post announcing pregnancy with her hubby RJ Anmol.
For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon ... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing ... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents
Amrita cradled her baby bump for the camera as she posted a candid video during the Navratri week. She was dressed in a beautiful red saree and looked excited about this new chapter in her life.
NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020
Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016. This will be their first child together.