Amrita Rao Sports Casual Wear as She Gets Snapped Amid Pregnancy

Actress Amrita Rao is going to be a mother soon. She was snapped with husband RJ Anmol earlier this month and her pregnancy bump was visible in pictures that went viral on social media. Later, she took to Instagram to confirm that she is pregnant and currently in the ninth moth of her maternity.

Now, Amrita was snapped again as she stepped out in public. She was seen in a plain skirt and T-shirt while she wore a breathing mask amid coronavirus spread. The comfy look has grabbed our eyeballs and is certainly a must-have for expecting moms out there. Take a look.

Here's Amrita's social media post announcing pregnancy with her hubby RJ Anmol.

Amrita cradled her baby bump for the camera as she posted a candid video during the Navratri week. She was dressed in a beautiful red saree and looked excited about this new chapter in her life.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016. This will be their first child together.