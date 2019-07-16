Amrita Rao Wants Sara Ali Khan to Play Her Role of Payal in Ishq Vishk Sequel

Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor gave college romance a new face with their movie Ishq Vishk, which was released in the year 2003. Both the newcomers made their mark in Bollywood, as they portrayed the roles of two college students who fell in love, but in an unexpected way. Amrita essayed the role of Payal, a girl who was head-over-heels in love with Shahid’s character Rajiv in the film. On the other hand, Shahid aka Rajiv fell in love with another girl, played by Shenaz Treasury.

While the film was widely liked back in 2003, the producer of Ishq Vishk, Ramesh Taurani has recently confirmed that 16 years after its release, the romantic college drama is all set to get a sequel. While the cast of the sequel hasn’t been decided yet, it is Amrita Rao’s wish to see Sara Ali Khan to play her role in the new film.

While talking to IANS in a recent interview, Amrita joked, “The way I look right now, I think I can be cast opposite Ishaan Khatter (Shahid’s brother).” When the actress was asked to choose between Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the Vivah actress said, “Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz’s character.”

The trio of Sara-Tara-Ishaan might work great for the box office, given that Ishaan has not worked with either Sara or Tara yet. There were rumours about Ishaan Khatter reprising Shahid’s character in Ishq Vishk 2. However, according to reports, Ishaan had rubbished the rumours of doing the sequel.

Follow @News18Movies for more