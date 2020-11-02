Amrita Rao Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband RJ Anmol

Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. Both the mother and baby are doing fine, according to the statement shared by Amrita and Anmol's publicist.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.

This is Amrita and Anmol's first child. The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. Opening up about her pregnancy, she earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night." She said that the couple found their perfect song: Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi. “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.”

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen onscreen in the 2019 movie "Thackeray" along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.