Amrita Singh Accompanies Daughter Sara Ali Khan in Her Spiritual Retreat

Sara Ali Khan is known for her travel diaries and her visits to spiritual places. On Saturday morning, Sara sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. In the company of her mother, actress Amrita Singh, Sara visited the Mahakal temple.

Sara posted a series of beautiful photos from her divine retreat on her Instagram account. The 'Kedarnath' actress looked stunning in a basic white suit with a black-coloured block print, while Amrita was dressed in blue attire. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, “Maa and Mahakal.” The photo is making its way around the internet. "The cutest mother-daughter pair," one of her fans said in the comment section.

Sara exhibited her spirituality and belief in the power of devotion from the first slide, in which the mother and daughter sat and smiled for the photograph in front of the stately temple with the sacred lake in the background. Fans have swamped the comments area with emoji depicting fire and crimson hearts. In one of the photos, the Atrangi Rey actress was seen embracing her mother's hand, and the mother-daughter duo did make sure to put on a mask in light of the continuing pandemic.

This is the second time in a month that Sara has visited the holy temple. While the promotion of her last hit Atrangi Re was going on, she visited the Mahakaleshwar temple and shared some glimpses of her trip on Instagram. The picture was taken in front of the lightened Mahakal temple. In the picture, Sara can be seen wearing a stole with Mahakal written on it. She wrote, “Jai Mahakal,” in the caption.

Sara Ali Khan is currently filming her upcoming project that will mark her first collab with Vicky Kaushal. The indoor segment of Laxman Utekar's film is now being shot and is yet to get a title. A bunch of behind-the-scenes footage has been shared on different social media fan pages.

