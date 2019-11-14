Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amrita Singh is Not Happy with Daughter Sara Ali Khan's Plans to Spend New Year with Kartik Aaryan?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were rumoured to be dating, are reportedly planning to spend New Year together.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
Image: instagram

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 release Kedarnath, has created a good fan base for herself in the first year of her film career. Soon after she entered showbiz, rumours of her dating actor Kartik Aaryan surfaced on the internet.

However, last month it was reported that their relationship has ended. That doesn't mean that the story ends there.

Now, a source close to The Times of India has revealed that Sara and Kartik have plans of celebrating New Years together, and fans can't wait to see the lovebirds usher in 2020 together. Nonetheless, there is one person who is apparently not happy with this plan and that is Sara's mother Amrita Singh.

An entertainment website has revealed that Amrita thinks Sara must concentrate on her career and not let the actor become a distraction, further adding that Sara should not go off-track by 'matters of the heart'.

Besides her personal interests, Sara is riding high in her career after two hit films. She even has many projects in her bag and two films are in their post-production stage – Imtiaz Ali's next directorial opposite Kartik Aaryan and David Dhawan's recreation of his 1995 hit film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

