Amrita Singh on Sara Ali Khan: She is a Born Actor, We Knew She'd Become One
Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7.
Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. (Image: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since the teaser of her debut film Kedarnath released last week.
Starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, the 23-year-old is being praised for her look in the film and her arresting screen presence. And most trilled about all the applause is her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh.
“I’m glad that people are appreciating her. It’s difficult and odd to talk in the media about how I’m feeling right now. So, I can’t really share my true emotions. But as a mother, I’m extremely overwhelmed and proud. Now, it’s up to the audience and that Friday to decide it for her,” she told DNA.
Sara looks unmistakably like her mother but Amrita says she wants the newcomer to be so successful that people recognise her through Sara. “That will be the ultimate day. Isn’t it the biggest achievement for any parent to see their kids get such recognition? Sara is a born actor. She would always do those pretty things in front of the mirror. We knew that she would definitely become an actress,” she said.
Talking about her expectations from Sara, she added, “I hope she does really well in life. I want her to stay extremely grounded, focussed and committed to her work. It’s a tough job at the end of the day. So, she should just keep moving ahead and do the right kind of films.”
Amrita also has some advice for her. “It (acting) is a job where you just have to be honest with your emotions. I have asked Sara to love the camera, because if you give it that much love and respect, it will love you back,” she said.
Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7.
