Amritha Suresh's New Year Gift for Gopi Sundar is Special; Know More

Music director-singer Gopi Sundar has a strong body of work in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. He also bagged several accolades, including a National Filmfare Award, a Kerala State Film Award, and two State Filmfare South, for his soundtrack albums and film scores.

Apart from this, the music director always stays in the limelight for her relationship with singer Amritha Suresh. From sharing adorable pictures to lovely birthday posts, the duo always creates buzz all over social media.

The couple never compromises on sharing snippets from their professional to personal lives. And, recently, playback singer Gopi Sundar shared a picture of his first new year gift which is currently going viral on social media.

The 45-year-old singer shared a selfie of himself in a car wherein he is seen wearing a brown full-sleeve shirt and matching brown shades. The singer is looking handsome as always. But his caption to the post is garnering everyone’s attention. The singer wrote, “My first gift of the year, sunglasses from my kanmani.”

See the pic:

Amritha gifted Gopi a pair of sunglasses as a New Year present. The sunglasses were from Carrera. It is also available online and costs Rs 13,000 on Amazon.

Seeing the post, their fans were happy and showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Gopi has two children from his first wife. After getting divorced from her, the musician also announced his live-in relationship with singer Abhaya Hiranmayi.

On the other hand, Amritha Suresh was previously married to actor Bala. They parted ways a while ago. The singer too has a daughter from her first marriage.

