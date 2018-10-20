Amritsar Train Tragedy: Bollywood Shocked, Calls For Better Safety in Public Places

The #AmritsarTrainAccident is heartbreaking! Terrible terrible thing to have happened..This is just another example our extremely poor attitude towards caution and safety.. Prayers for all those suffering 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 20, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy in #Amritsar and for their families.. this is SO tragic!!!! Devastating news on a festive day. 😔😔🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #AmritsarTrainAccident Strength to and prayers for all the affected! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 19, 2018

Extremely saddened to learn about the train tragedy in #Amritsar where many lives have been lost and injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Prayers for everyone involved.🙏 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 19, 2018

The deplorable train tragedy in Amritsar in which 60 people were crushed to death and several others injured, brings the focus to how safety in public places needs to be taken more seriously in the country, say Bollywood celebrities who have sent out prayers for the victims.The film fraternity expressed shock over the incident which took place on the festival of Dussehra on Friday. A 700 strong crowd was watching a huge Ravana effigy go up in flames amid exploding crackers when on the Joda Phatak track near Dhobi Ghat the Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU passenger train heading to Hoshiarpur from Amritsar came hurtling down around 7 p.m.In just 10-15 seconds, it left behind a heap of crushed and dismembered bodies.Ajay Devgn: Pained to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families.Farhan Akhtar: Saddened to hear about the loss of life in Amritsar. Safety in public spaces has to be taken a lot more seriously. Deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy.Anil Kapoor: A tragic incident that could have been avoided if only. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured.Alia Bhatt: The Amritsar train accident is heartbreaking. Terrible thing to have happened. This is just another example our extremely poor attitude towards caution and safety. Prayers for all those suffering.Shekhar Kapur: Absolutely horrific tragedy. Heart goes to the kin of those that dies and injured. Let's not politicise this tragic event that has left more than 60 dead and huge numbers seriously injured... obviously there will be an inquiry later.Diana Penty: Absolutely shocked at hearing the news of the train accident in Amritsar. I just cannot fathom how something like this could have happened. My deepest condolences to all the families that have lost their loved ones. Love and prayers.Swara Bhasker: Thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy in Amritsar and for their families. This is so tragic. Devastating news on a festive day. Strength to and prayers for all the affected!Ronit Bose Roy: Terrible twist of fate. My heart and prayers go out to the victims and families of the Amritsar train accident.Aditi Singh Sharma: Crazy tragedy in Amritsar... Life in India really is of no value. What a sad day amidst celebrations.Harshdeep Kaur: Shocked and devastated to hear about the Amritsar tragedy. Wish there was better administration and safety for the people. Prayers for the victims and their families.Ashoke Pandit: Nothing can be more tragic than what happened in Amritsar. My heart goes out to the people who lost their friends and family members. May God give them the strength and courage to deal with this horrific tragedy. Sympathies and prayers.Huma Qureshi: Words cannot describe... Shocking, heartbreaking.Adnan Sami: Extremely saddened to learn about the train tragedy in Amritsar where many lives have been lost and injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Prayers for everyone involved.Rahul Dev Official: Sincere condolences to the kith and kin of the departed and heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.Saddening to hear about catastrophic tragedy.Divya Dutta: Terribly sad to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy!! Deepest condolences to the families!Kubbra Sait: The video of the accident is horrific. Praying for the lost lives in Amritsar.Randeep Hooda: Such a sad and shocking train accident in Amritsar. Condolences and strength to the families ??Gurmeet Choudhary: My heartfelt sympathy to members of the grieved family who have lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in #Amritsar today... I also wish speedy recovery to the injured.Nila Madhab Panda: Such a terrible tragedy. So many lives lost. My sincere condolences to all the family members. May God give you strength in these trying times. My prayers with those injured.Mudassar Aziz: Shocked at what happened in my city Amritsar. Prayers and condolences to the families of those innocent people who lost their lives in the horrible tragedy. I may not be born there, but it's been my karmbhoomi across all my films. Feel devastated personally.