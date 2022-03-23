Amruta Deshmukh Entertains Audience in Her New Avatar as Puniyachi Talkerwadi on Radio

Several actors are involved in a lot of other creative pursuits besides acting. They are equally successful there and have struck a chord with the audience. Marathi diva Amruta Deshmukh, who was last seen in Sweety Satarkar, is currently working as an RJ at the 98.3 Mirchi, Pune.

Amruta has currently shared a reel where she is interacting with the audience in her mellifluent voice. The reel starts with Amruta introducing her show Puniyachi Talkerwadi. Amruta then says there’s an old saying that “you don’t always get the things you want". She adds that she has on the phone line a person who wanted to pursue engineering from one of the finest colleges. Amruta then introduces actor Lalit Prabhakar. She then asked Lalit to describe his experience.

Lalit said that he had applied to several colleges to pursue engineering. Lalit said that he got admission to one of the colleges, but he was in for bad luck when the admission counter closed at the last moment. Amruta laughed and said thank god the counter closed. Lalit pursued his bachelor’s in computer science from B.K. Birla Night College, Kalyan.

Earlier, Amruta shared a reel wherein she and actor Swapnil Joshi are seen involved in some hilarious antics. They are seen calling for things at the same moment. In a hilarious turn of events, Amruta is seen showing her hand to Swapnil. A peculiar sign is seen on Amruta’s hand. More of this is not revealed and the reel ends with a “to be continued" message.

Many have guessed in the comment section that this might be a promotional video for Swapnil’s Samantar season 3.

Amruta has worked in TV series like Mi Tujhich Re, Devashappath, Freshers and Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta. Amruta has also been seen in the short film The Beloved.

