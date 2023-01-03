Amruta Fadnavis to Launch Another Romantic Track; Know The Title

Indu Sarkar fame Amruta Fadnavis is all set to launch her new track titled Tere Naal Hi Naccha Ve. Sharing the information on Instagram, Amruta wrote, “Aaj main mood bana leya aaa, Tere Naal Hi Nachna Ve !! An electrifying, Biggest Bachelorette Anthem of the Year ……Coming on 6th Jan ‘2023 - only on @tseries.official !!"

The upcoming romantic track is scheduled for launch on January 6 in collaboration with T- Series. While sharing the update, she attached a picture of herself from the music.

Amruta donned a simple attire with a white top, blue jeans, and a pink blazer but it was her accessories that stole the show. She designed her simple outfit with silver junk pieces of jewellery and boho accessories. Her fans liked her outfit and were excited for her upcoming song. A fan wrote “Wow you killed it. I like jewels. They are so perfect. I hope the song also shines the way your pictures shine." Another wrote, “I have buckled up for the song just 3 days to go…"

Earlier, Amruta Fadnavis found herself in the eye of a storm following her remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. In an interview, Amruta Fadnavis remarked, “India has two fathers of the nation. One belonged to the India of yore and the other is for a new India. I believe that Mahatma Gandhi is the ‘Father of the Nation’ of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘Father of the Nation’ of new India."

This statement led to various politicians taking potshots at the lady. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole took a jibe at Amruta Fadnavis and said that Mahatma Gandhi cannot be compared with anyone.

